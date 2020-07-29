Two people grazed by gunfire; suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about an incident that left two people injured.
Officers got the call before 12:30 a.m. to the 5800 block of Hearne Avenue near a grocery store.
Two people in a car were grazed by gunfire from nearby.
They then fled the area and the victims were treated by Shreveport Fire Department crews nearby.
Police do not have any description of the gunmen and the victims did not know what direction the shots came from.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
