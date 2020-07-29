Tracking a cold front at week’s end

As we go through the rest of week while we could see some showers on Thursday the next day to focus on will come on Friday. This is where we are tracking a frontal boundary that will be surging through the ArkLaTex. Timing has now moved up to Friday afternoon when showers and storms associated with front will start moving through the region. This will continue into Saturday as well before seeing beautiful weather on Sunday. While the front will not drop our temperatures dramatically we could see a sizable drop in humidity to the point that we could see our most comfortable day in weeks.