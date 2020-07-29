Tracking a cold front at week’s end

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking yet another day of potential showers and storms, this time it will be concentrated across the northern half of the ArkLaTex. While the wet weather today won’t be part of any frontal system that will not be the case for the end of week. This is where we are tracking a cold front that will be pushing through the region that while it won’t bring a major drop in temperatures we could see a noticeable drop in humidity across the ArkLaTex. This would last until Monday when temperatures and the mugginess would be expected to return to normal for the region.
So as you are heading out the door this morning if you live in the northern half of the viewing area you should probably grab an umbrella as showers and thunderstorms are to be expected as we go throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Like all summertime showers and thunderstorms if you do get caught in one of these you should expect some downpours. High temperatures across the region will once again be below normal hovering right around the 90 degree mark.
As we go through the rest of week while we could see some showers on Thursday the next day to focus on will come on Friday. This is where we are tracking a frontal boundary that will be surging through the ArkLaTex. Timing has now moved up to Friday afternoon when showers and storms associated with front will start moving through the region. This will continue into Saturday as well before seeing beautiful weather on Sunday. While the front will not drop our temperatures dramatically we could see a sizable drop in humidity to the point that we could see our most comfortable day in weeks.
As we look ahead to next week we are tracking drier conditions along with a return to temperatures closer to normal. While highs still will for the most part stay below the average you should expect more 90s across the region. In addition to the warmer weather shower chances will be declining at least during the first half of next week.
So while we track shower chances get ready for a potentially comfortable weekend forecast! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
