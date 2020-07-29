Summer cold front arrives late week

Heading into Friday, a summer time cold front will work through the ArkLaTex sparking showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. This will bring the return for a Marginal risk of severe weather (1/5). Highs will reach the upper 80s and some areas may still climb into the low 90s. Besides temperatures remaining below average, our humidity will drop as well! We’ll be able to reap the benefits heading into this week.