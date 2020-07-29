Summer cold front arrives late week

Happy Wednesday! Aside from the rain that fell this morning, the rest of the day will be mostly dry with the exception of a few pop up showers and storms during the heat of the day.
Evening hours, temperatures will settle into the 80s with any lingering showers diminishing after sunset. Overnight tonight, temperatures are back in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: out the door, temperatures will begin in the 70s then rise to the low 90s for highs. Slight chances for rain Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s and low 100s.
Heading into Friday, a summer time cold front will work through the ArkLaTex sparking showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. This will bring the return for a Marginal risk of severe weather (1/5). Highs will reach the upper 80s and some areas may still climb into the low 90s. Besides temperatures remaining below average, our humidity will drop as well! We’ll be able to reap the benefits heading into this week.
Weekend: Temperatures are in the low 90s for the weekend with slight chances for rain, but overall still looking mostly dry. Enjoy the partly sunny skies and more comfortable conditions.
TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine still looms in the Caribbean. A well defined center of circulation has yet to be found so future tracks still have plenty of uncertainty. PTC 9 is still expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias any day now. Latest track shows weekend track towards west Florida. Still plenty of details to fine tune, but we’ll keep you updated.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.