Library branch temporarily closed due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreve Memorial Library’s North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, will be closed until Tuesday, August 4.
The closure comes after an employee at the branch tested positive for COVID-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the branch immediately to make sure that the branch is cleaned thoroughly. We are taking every precaution to prevent further spread of this disease to our staff and patrons,” said John Tuggle, Executive Director.
The branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines. This location will not be accepting returns or reserving materials until it reopens on Wednesday, August 5.
The following branches will remain open Monday through Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.:
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport
- Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport
- David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Shreveport
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
- Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
- North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport
Click here to find out more information about branches that are open part-time with different hours.
