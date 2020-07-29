BPCC to have drive-thru graduation celebration

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College will hold a drive-thru celebration for its 2020 graduates on Thursday, July 30, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
There will be a designated route where graduates will drive through and receive their official BPCC diploma cover, congratulatory yard sign and BPCC face mask. Nursing graduates will be able to stop and get their nursing pin and lamp as well.
BPCC asks visitors to wear face masks while on campus and abide by social distancing guidelines.
