Woman dead in Texarkana wreck, police investigating

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police are working to learn more about a crash that left one driver dead and another injured.
Officers got the call around 11 a.m. to the 4500 block of Summerhill Road.
According to TTPD’s preliminary investigation, the driver of a car heading north on Summerhill Road apparently, for reasons unknown, crossed over into the northbound lane. The car then collided with a pickup truck.
The female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
