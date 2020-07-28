Texarkana Veterans Clinic offering free COVID-19 testing for veterans Aug. 1 to Aug. 8

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KSLA) - Eligible Veterans in the Texarkana area can get tested for free starting on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Drive-through testing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Texarkana Veterans Clinic, 910 Realtor Ave., Texarkana, Arkansas.
Testing is possible through The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in coordination with the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.
“The Shreveport VA hospital and the ADVA join the nation to stop the spread of the virus. The more Veterans know about their infection status, the more positive action we all take to ending the pandemic,” reads a news release from the VA.
