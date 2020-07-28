Police seek IDs of 2 men possibly involved in theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two men allegedly committed a felony theft in a parking garage in downtown Shreveport.
Now police are sharing an image from surveillance camera video in hopes someone can help identify the pair.
The theft occurred sometime June 29 in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway, said Detective Christina Curtis, of the Police Department’s organized retail theft task force.
Police did not disclose what was taken.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the theft to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers https://www.facebook.com/CaddoCrimeStoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Please provide CAD #20-103476 with your tip.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
