2 people injured when plane out of Tyler crashes in Houston

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A small plane that flew out of Tyler crashed in a Houston neighborhood, in a front yard around 2 a.m. Tuesday. DPS reports the plane lost power while flying 7000 feet in the air.
The pilot, age 40, and his 33-year-old passenger went down in front of a home and hit a tree. They were taken to Texas Medical Center for treatment.
The plane is registered to Dana Atkinson, who was not on the flight. Atkinson told KTRK the pilot was experienced, and the plane was within all maintenance and inspection requirements.
TxDPS is investigating.
