Natchitoches Parish School Board to hold virtual town hall on July 28

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish parents and guardians will have a chance to ask questions about the upcoming school year.
A virtual town hall meeting, called by Superintendent Grant Eloi, will be held at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 on the Natchitoches Parish Journal’s Facebook or on the Natchitoches Parish Journal’s website.
Questions can be emailed to townhall@nat.k12.la.us. Submissions must pertain to the start of the school year or topics brought up during the meeting.
