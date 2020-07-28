Man arrested for shooting in Sabine Parish

ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Police have arrested a man after he shot another individual in Sabine Parish.
The incident occurred at a convenience store located at the intersection of Main Street and Obie Street in Zwolle.
Officials say an argument at the store ended with Cardell Lynch, Jr. pulling out a gun and shooting another man in the arm.
Police arrested and charged Lynch with second-degree aggravated assault.
Chief Daniel Thomas says the gun used by Lynch was reported stolen out of Hooks, Texas in 2016.
The victim has been treated and released from the hospital.
