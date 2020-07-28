Isolated showers and storms continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing most of the ArkLaTex stay dry and only a few areas of showers and storms pop up yesterday we are tracking similar weather for the ArkLaTex today. As we go through the rest of the week you can expect the localized showers and storms to continue for the ArkLaTex as temperatures will be held somewhat in check due to the potential for rain. The heaviest rain this week will potentially occur tomorrow across northern portions of the ArkLaTex. In addition, this weekend could bring a front through the region just don’t expect a big drop in your temperatures, but we could see a drop in humidity.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning most of you once again can leave the rain gear at home. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 70s and will be rising into the low 90s by the middle of the afternoon. While there will be once again the potential for some scattered showers focused during the afternoon hours, most of us can expect to stay dry Tuesday.
As we look ahead through the rest of the week, we are tracking the potential for showers and storms Wednesday concentrated across northern parts of the ArkLaTex. But besides localized episodes of rain and thunderstorms we can expect more classic summertime conditions for the region. Temperatures will be trending up slightly, but overall compared to what is possible this time of year I would consider the heat fairly tame.
Looking ahead to the weekend, we are tracking a potential frontal boundary that could bring some more organized wet weather to the region Saturday, but don’t expect a major drop, or any drop for matter, with your temperatures. Sunday right now is looking like the sunny day, but that will also mean more toasty temperatures for the ArkLaTex.
So get ready for some heat with some rain chances mixed in for the ArkLaTex over the next week! Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
