Isolated showers and storms continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing most of the ArkLaTex stay dry and only a few areas of showers and storms pop up yesterday we are tracking similar weather for the ArkLaTex today. As we go through the rest of the week you can expect the localized showers and storms to continue for the ArkLaTex as temperatures will be held somewhat in check due to the potential for rain. The heaviest rain this week will potentially occur tomorrow across northern portions of the ArkLaTex. In addition, this weekend could bring a front through the region just don’t expect a big drop in your temperatures, but we could see a drop in humidity.