COVID-19 testing available through July 31

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner-LSU Health and LSU Health Shreveport will be offering COVID-19 testing at various locations through the end of the week.
Testing at all locations listed is free and will be conducted until the times listed, or until all tests have been used.
It is encouraged that individuals not experiencing symptoms still get tested in order to know their COVID-19 status, and prevent spreading the illness of others.
Testing locations for Ochsner-LSU Health will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Locations include:
- Monday, July 27 - David Raines Community Center (2920 Round Grove Lane Shreveport, LA 71107)
- Tuesday, July 28 - St. Johns Baptist Church (Mansfield 800 Johnson Street Mansfield, LA 71052)
- Wednesday, July 29 - Southern University (3050 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. Shreveport, LA 71107)
- Thursday, July 30 - Mt. Mariah Baptist Church Mansfield (3985 LA-5 Frierson, LA 71027)
- Friday, July 31 - Mt. Mariah Baptist Church Mansfield (3985 LA-5 Frierson, LA 71027)
If you plan on visiting one of the testing locations, please be prepared to bring a valid ID and insurance card.
There will be no out-of-pocket costs and you will not be turned away based on insurance status.
Testing locations for LSU Health Shreveport include:
- Tuesday, July 28 - Morning Star Baptist Church (5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport, LA 71109)
- Tuesday, July 30 - Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103)
- Friday, July 31 - Ringgold High School (4044 Bienville, Suite B, Ringgold, LA 71068)
LSU Health Shreveport will also have testing at Galilee Baptist Church every Thursday in August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
