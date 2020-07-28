Bossier Schools call special session regarding change of start date

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at the Bossier Instructional Center.
“This revision takes several factors into account, including Governor Edwards’ extension of the Phase 2 order, and would give parents more time to weigh options for their child as well as teachers more time to prepare and plan for students’ return,” reads BPSB’s website.
The calendar would change the dates as follows:
- Aug. 14 - First day for teachers
- Aug. 20 - First day for students in grades 1st-5th
- Aug. 20 - First day for 6th-12th grades in Group ‘A' (last names start with A-K)
- Aug. 21 -- First day for students in grades 6-12 in Group ‘B' (last names start with L-Z)
- Aug. 27 - First full day for Kindergarten
- Sept. 3 - First full day for Pre-K
No holidays would be impacted, with the exception that students would return from Christmas break Monday, January 4, 2021.
The first semester would end Jan. 15. Students’ and teachers’ last day would be May 27.
