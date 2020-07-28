Bossier School District delays start of classes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Bossier School Board members have agreed to delay the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
Meeting in special session Tuesday, they decided to postpone the opening of the parish’s schools by eight days.
Now Aug. 14 is the first day for teachers.
Aug. 20 is the first day for first- through fifth-graders. It’s also the first day for sixth- through 12th-graders whose last names start with A-K.
Aug. 21 is the first day for sixth- through 12-graders whose last names start with L-Z.
Aug. 27 if the first full day for kindergarten students.
And Sept. 3 is the first full day for pre-kindergarten students.
A statement on the School District’s website says the revision takes into account Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’s decision to extend Phase II of the state’s COVID-19 response.
The changes give parents more time to weigh options for their children and gives teachers more time to prepare for the start of the school year.
Students now will return from Christmas break on Jan. 4. Otherwise, no holidays are impacted by the changes to the school calender.
The first semester will end Jan. 15.
Students’ and teachers’ last day will be May 27.
