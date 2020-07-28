Bossier Commerce to hold Pack the Bus

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is holding it’s second Pack the Bus event to collect school supplies for Bossier Parish Schools.
Partnering with the Bossier Parish School System and Advocate Advertising Group, the event will be held on Wednesday, August 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chamber parking lot, 710 Benton Road in Bossier City.
The Chamber is encouraging business members to collect school supplies at their establishments and bring them to help pack one of the Bossier Schools’ buses.
Pack the Bus is meant to help provide students with supplies needed for the school year and assist those in need.
Items needed for the school year include:
- Spiral notebooks
- Composition notebooks
- Graph paper
- Manilla folders
- Kleenex/paper towels
- Glue sticks/bottled glue
- No. 2 pencils
- Blue/black ink pens
- Red ink pens
- Colored pencils
- Washable markers
- Crayons
- Plastic pencil box or pouch
- Cap erasers
- Pink erasers
- Kid’s safety scissors
- Index cards (3x5 and 4x6)
- Backpacks
