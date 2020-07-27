GOV: $10 million for wifi access points for students across Arkansas, free of charge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson announced Monday afternoon that the CARES Act will provide $10 million for wifi access for students across Arkansas. All of the money from this fund is national money, no state money.
This will provide 20,000 devices across the state.
The Arkansas Department of Health is getting 200 COVID antigen systems testing machines, including tests. The new machines will start to come in next week.
The majority of the new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are from the following counties:
- -Pulaski (120)
- -Washington (62)
- -Craighead (46)
- -Benton (45)
- -Sebastian (30)
- -Jefferson (29)
