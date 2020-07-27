Upcoming free COVID-19 testing sites for July 28-July 31

By Alex Onken | July 27, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 1:35 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Community Outreach team will test the public for free at the following locations:

Tuesday, July 28

MorningStar Baptist Church (5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport, LA 71109)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Ringgold High School (4044 Bienville, Suite B, Ringgold, LA 71068)

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Every Thursday in August, Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave., in Shreveport, will have testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More dates will be announced as they are scheduled during August.

