Upcoming free COVID-19 testing sites for July 28-July 31

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Community Outreach team will test the public for free at the following locations:
Tuesday, July 28
MorningStar Baptist Church (5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport, LA 71109)
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103)
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, July 31
Ringgold High School (4044 Bienville, Suite B, Ringgold, LA 71068)
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Every Thursday in August, Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave., in Shreveport, will have testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More dates will be announced as they are scheduled during August.
