Two injured in drive-by shooting; suspects sought

2 injured in overnight shooting; suspects sought
By Alex Onken | July 27, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT - Updated July 27 at 5:28 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are recovering following a drive-by shooting in north Shreveport on July 27.

Officers got the call at 12:45 a.m. to a gas station in the 2800 block on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.

Police learned that shots were fired from a white Ford Escape SUV with four men inside it.

One person was struck by gunfire in the hand. They were taken to a hospital by the Shreveport Fire Department.

Another person was grazed in the head by a bullet. They were taken to a Shreveport hospital by a private vehicle.

Their wounds are considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

