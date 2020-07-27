Two injured in drive-by shooting; suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are recovering following a drive-by shooting in north Shreveport on July 27.
Officers got the call at 12:45 a.m. to a gas station in the 2800 block on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
Police learned that shots were fired from a white Ford Escape SUV with four men inside it.
One person was struck by gunfire in the hand. They were taken to a hospital by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Another person was grazed in the head by a bullet. They were taken to a Shreveport hospital by a private vehicle.
Their wounds are considered non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
