Summer heat combined with scattered showers this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking rising temperatures along with the potential for some scattered showers and storms throughout the week. Most of the potential for the wet weather this week will be caused by convective storms developing during the afternoon, basically daytime heating storms. But once we get to the weekend we could potentially see a cold front move through the ArkLaTex and that could spur some more organized thunderstorm activity across the region.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning we are expecting a couple of showers and storms for the ArkLaTex. While most of you will probably be able to stay dry, we are watching a weak disturbance to our south that should be bring some thunderstorm activity into parts of northwest Louisiana. Expect high temperatures today to be the coolest all week with temperatures right around the 90 degree mark.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more chances for scattered wet weather as temperatures slowly rise. By the middle of the week we should see high temperatures approaching the mid 90s, and by Friday highs will potentially be closing in on 100 degrees. While there will be potential for afternoon showers and storms we are not anticipating anything widespread during the week.
As we look ahead to the weekend we are tracking a potential cold front that could be rolling through the ArkLaTex. This front, part of an area of low pressure, does have the potential to drive more organized showers and thunderstorms through the ArkLaTex Saturday evening. Also the front could drop our high temperatures from the upper 90s back down to the low 90s.
So get ready for some classic heat but also the potential for some scattered relief this week from Mother Nature. Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
