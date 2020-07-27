Summer heat combined with scattered showers this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking rising temperatures along with the potential for some scattered showers and storms throughout the week. Most of the potential for the wet weather this week will be caused by convective storms developing during the afternoon, basically daytime heating storms. But once we get to the weekend we could potentially see a cold front move through the ArkLaTex and that could spur some more organized thunderstorm activity across the region.