Scattered showers and below average heat for the week

Happy Monday ArkLaTex! We’ve got a great start to the work week featuring below average temperatures for this time of year. We’re technically in the ‘dog days of summer', our hottest stretch, but we’ll get a little break.
Today: highs are back in the upper 80s and low 90s today much like what we saw yesterday. As far as rain is concerned, we wont see as much as we saw over the weekend. During the hottest parts of the afternoon, a couple of isolated showers and storms may develop and then quickly weaken and diminish after sunset. Keep the umbrella nearby just in case.
Tuesday: Morning temperatures will get a start in the low to mid 70s once again with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are back and bringing a little more than Monday. Scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon that will, again, fade near and after sunset as we lose daytime heating. Good news is that our high temperatures will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Wednesday: Wednesday, models are in agreement with rain and storms during the mid to late morning hours mainly I-20 and northward. This should keep highs in the upper 80s for most.
TROPICS: Hurricane Douglas continues to move just north of Hawaii. A few islands will still see gusty winds and heavy rain bands, but the worst of it has stayed outside of the main islands. Back in the Atlantic, we’re keeping an eye on a disturbance that has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm this week. We’ll keep you updated as we get more information.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
