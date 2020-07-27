2 people injured in house fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two people were injured in a house fire Monday afternoon in Shreveport.
Both have been taken to a hospital for treatment.
The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.
The fire on Hollywood Avenue was reported at 2:14 p.m. Monday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Firefighters found the two injured people in the residence.
The Fire Department still has 15 units on the scene, down from 22 earlier, between Linwood Avenue and Dowdell Street, dispatch records show.
Five police units were directing traffic at Linwood Avenue at Hollywood Avenue.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
