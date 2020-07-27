Mission Carthage making changes to school supply giveaway

PANOLA COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - Mission Carthage, a faith-based non-profit, is making some changes to a yearly school supply drive amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On August 8, Mission Carthage plans to give away 400 packs of school supplies to children of all ages across Panola County, as part of the 16th annual ‘Back to School Bash.'
The giveaway is taking place at Carthage High School’s main entrance and begins at 6 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Volunteers will hand over hundreds of packs of school supplies to parents or guardians in a drive-through format.
No one will have to exit their vehicles.
Jennifer Randall, the executive director of Mission Carthage, said at least 30 generous sponsors across the county have donated thousands of dollars worth of school supplies for families in need heading into this school year.
“I think we’re going to see an increase this year, I’m just praying 400 [packs] will be enough,” Randall said. “We’re really stressing parents to be honest, if you live in Panola County, that’s who we’re reaching out to.”
Some tips from Randall: though the give away is on a first-come, first-served basis, Randall is asking parents to be patient and not get to the high school too early.
She added gates will open at 5 p.m.
“This is everything to me, I’ve raised four children and I know how hard things can be, people who used to give are now in need,” Randall explained. “When you’re part of a community that does not care about all that stuff and they love each other, it just warms my heart.”
Parents are also not required to bring their children, though it is encouraged. The drive is open to any student in Panola County from Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.