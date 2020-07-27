Magnolia PD: Four men shot at party with over 300 people

MAGNOLIA, Ar. (KSLA) - Four men are recovering from gunshots following a party on Sunday, July 26 in Southwest Arkansas.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Monroe Street in Magnolia following reports of several shots fired, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a large party “that was in excess of over 300 people that was taking place on private property and on the city street.”
Four men were shot and were taken to the Magnolia Regional Center. Evidence from the scene suggests that the weapons used were semi-automatic handguns.
Nobody died; however, one man suffered serious injuries.
Two of the victims were from Magnolia County and two were from Union County.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Magnolia Police Department Criminal Investigation by calling (870) 234-3765.
