Caddo schools superintendent answers parents’ questions

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — In less than a month, students will be returning to schools throughout Caddo Parish.
Several families still have questions and concerns leading up to the first day of classes.
So KSLA News 12′s Chandler Watkins sat down in a one-on-one interview with Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree to get some answers to parents’ questions.
“My first-grader can catch or pass the virus same as my 10th-grader .. what will be some of the procedures set in place as a preventative for my lil one???” Lisa Power asked on the KSLA News 12 Facebook page.
“So in the little one’s situation, you will still see frequent cleaning throughout the day,” Goree replied. “The teacher will have on a face covering. We will practice hand hygiene with those young ones as often as we possibly can. We will do everything we can to create as much social distancing as we can.
“Our goal there is to do everything we can to create the safest environment that we can,” Goree continued. “We are realistic though and we know that things can happen. But our goal is to create the safest environment that we possibly can.”
Ann Halford Graham asked how students are going to practice social distancing on a school bus.
“Assigned seating, wearing of masks and hand hygiene,” the superintendent responded.
“A lot of the research is showing it takes a 15-minute conversation without the mask to transfer the virus. If you are talking to someone with a mask, the chances of you passing on the virus are slim. We will work through our guidelines to meet those social distancing needs, even on the school bus.”
Christine Bankson asked: “If you are doing the virtual option in Caddo, are you still supposed to get the school supplies or is there a different list for this to use at home? Also, will they be supplying Chromebooks for kids to use?'
Goree said Chromebooks or iPads will be available to all who need them.
“You will still get the same school supplies. Our goal for virtual is for you to feel like you are getting the same experience as those in the classroom.”
Caddo School District decided to push back the start of school. Goree said that extra time allows the School District to prepare. He encourages families to take advantage of the extra weeks before the first day of school, as well.
”One thing I would like to work on as we lead up to the 24th is to encourage families to begin having children practice wearing masks because we don’t want this to be something they start to do the first day of school,” Goree said.
“We ask families to practice hand hygiene as well as well as maintaining social distances when you are in the store.”
Above all, the superintendent said, he encourages families to stay home unless they have to go out.
“If our community is really going to flatten this curve and make sure we are in control of the virus, one of the ways we can do that is to not leave home.”
He said he believes it is safe to have children return to school as long as guidelines are used.
“As a parent, I have a child who is returning to Captain Shreve using the hybrid model,” Goree said.
“I do think it is very important for children at those appropriate ages to wear masks and face coverings. I think it’s important we create as much social distancing as we can, practice hand hygiene as much as we possibly can throughout the day. Current research shows that those things will make a measurable difference when it comes to controlling the virus.”
The first day of school for Caddo School District students will be Aug. 24.
