Webster Parish crash claims life of 5-year-old

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say a 5-year-old boy is dead after a car crash Thursday night, July 23, in Webster Parish.
Daniel Carpenter, 31, was driving on I-20 west of the Springhill exit when he failed to stop and hit the back of another vehicle.
The driver and his passenger, Michael Carpenter, 5, were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The 5-year-old was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
