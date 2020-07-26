Sunday, July 26: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, July 26, at 11:55 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
NOTE: The Louisiana Department of Health announced Saturday, July 18 that it will only provide new numbers 6 days a week. The agency will no longer provide updates on Saturday.
- 107,574 positive cases - increase of 3,840 cases
- 3,651 deaths - 48 new deaths
- 1,557 patients in the hospital - decrease of 43
- 184 patients on ventilators - decrease of 13
- 61,456 patients recovered - no change
- 94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
Since Friday, July 24, 33,538 new tests have been reported to the state. That brings the total number of tests to 1,233,264.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.