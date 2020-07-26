Shreveport man drowns

It happened Saturday afternoon at Castlewood Apartments

By Curtis Heyen | July 26, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 10:52 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Police have identified the man who drowned at a west Shreveport apartment complex.

The Caddo coroner’s office says he is 29-year-old Joseph Dixon, of Shreveport.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday at Castlewood Apartments in the 2000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Dixon was taken to Willis-Knighton South, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 4:41 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

