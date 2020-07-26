Retired Air Force Col. Steven dePyssler remembered for his service, commitment to his country

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Retired Air Force Col. Steven dePyssler passed away Saturday morning at the age of 101.
The serviceman and volunteer at Barksdale Air Force Base is leaving a lasting legacy.
He spent 38 years in the Army and Air Force, then an additional 40 years volunteering at BAFB.
KSLA News 12 featured him in a KSLA Salutes segment in 2019.
For his 100th birthday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and other elected officials came to Bossier City to recognize him.
There’s a building at Barksdale Air Force Base that is named after dePyssler as a tribute to his many years of service.
Several of his personal friends, including Caddo Commissioner Kenneth Epperson Sr., spoke about dePyssler’s unyielding spirit and drive to help others.
“‘I can’t’ was not in his vernacular. Regardless if we had 100 people or 10 people, he would have a plan and get the job done.”
