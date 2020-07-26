4 people shot at ‘large gathering’ overnight in Rusk County, gunman at large

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -A search is underway for the gunman who opened fire during a large party overnight in Rusk County, injuring multiple people.
Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1039 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1798 in Mt. Enterprise for reports of a shots fire call at Durango’s Canyon.
There was an event being held at this location being called the ‘Rude Boyz Annual Trail Ride’ where hundreds were in attendance according to Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price.
At least four people were taken to a nearby hospital for gunshot wounds, according to officials.
The victim’s conditions are unknown. One person was taken to a Longview hospital and three others were taken to a Tyler hospital.
At last check, investigators say they do not have any suspect information, and no one is in custody.
Deputies are interviewing the victims and searching for possible witnesses.
“We’re trying to determine exactly where the crime scene is at the moment because it is such a large area and we’re trying to narrow it down from witnesses and stuff as far as exactly where these different locations are and what did take place,”explains Sheriff Price.
The suspects identity and the motive for the incident are still under investigation.
One person was taken into custody for questioning. We are working to find out if this is the suspect involved.
Surrounding law enforcement agencies including Texas Department of Public Safety and Henderson Police Department responded to the scene. Laneville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted.
If you have any information in regards to the shooting incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (903) 655-TIPS (8477) or the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 903-657-3581
