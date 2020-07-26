No one hurt after house, car catch on fire overnight in Smith County

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family is safe this morning after escaping a house fire overnight in Smith County.
According to officials on scene, firefighters responded to the 20000 block of county road 450 just before 5 a.m. this morning for reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, fire crews say they found the home fully involved.
In addition, a car near a detached garage caught on fire.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and the family inside safely escaped.
The home and car are both a total loss according to officials on scene.
No injuries were reported.
The Smith County Fire Marshall office is on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
Lindale Fire Department and Mineola Fire Department responded to the scene.
