Minibike, vehicle collide; man dies almost 24 hours later

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish man died almost 24 hours after the minibike he was riding and another vehicle collided.
The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 19-year-old Jordan Fisher, of Shreveport.
The collision occurred about 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Murvon Street in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.
Fisher was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 12:11 p.m. Saturday.
An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health.
