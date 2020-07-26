Minibike, vehicle collide; man dies almost 24 hours later

July 26, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 10:41 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish man died almost 24 hours after the minibike he was riding and another vehicle collided.

The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 19-year-old Jordan Fisher, of Shreveport.

The collision occurred about 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Murvon Street in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

Fisher was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 12:11 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health.

