Coroner’s office IDs teen fatally shot in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A teenager is dead as a result of a shooting Saturday night in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 17-year-old Tredarious Shivers, of Shreveport.
Authorities have said that the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Henderson Avenue.
That’s where police say they responded after getting a report that someone had arrived at Ochsner LSU Health seeking treatment of a gunshot wound to his chest.
The coroner’s office reports that Shivers died at Ochsner LSU Health at 8:53 p.m. Saturday.
An autopsy has been scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health.
