Coroner’s office IDs teen fatally shot in Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting a block north of Allendale Park.
By Curtis Heyen | July 26, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 10:24 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A teenager is dead as a result of a shooting Saturday night in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 17-year-old Tredarious Shivers, of Shreveport.

Authorities have said that the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Henderson Avenue.

That’s where police say they responded after getting a report that someone had arrived at Ochsner LSU Health seeking treatment of a gunshot wound to his chest.

The coroner’s office reports that Shivers died at Ochsner LSU Health at 8:53 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy has been scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health.

