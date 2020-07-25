Young man in life-threatening condition after shooting

Shooting on Henderson Avenue
By Daffney Dawson | July 25, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 10:34 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Henderson Avenue.

Police were called to the scene after a young man arrived at Ochsner-LSU with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to officials, the man is in life-threatening condition.

There are currently no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.

