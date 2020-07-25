Young man in life-threatening condition after shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Henderson Avenue.
Police were called to the scene after a young man arrived at Ochsner-LSU with a gunshot wound to the chest.
According to officials, the man is in life-threatening condition.
There are currently no suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
