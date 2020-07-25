Mayor Perkins: “It’s a flat-out lie” over alleged traffic stops

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a one-on-one interview with KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says social media accusations about him receiving preferential treatment during a series of traffic stops is, “a flat-out lie”.
KSLA Investigates has been looking into those allegations for weeks now through public records requests for all police activity related to the allegations.
“It’s no coincidence this happened when we are talking about police reform and running for senate,” stated Perkins who opened up during a 15-minute interview ranging from his U.S. Senate run to social media posts that have dogged him for months now.
“Just ask them to show the proof,” he continued.
Perkins urged any media or anyone posting or reporting on any unconfirmed accusations to, “be careful leveraging attacks against African-Americans in this moment.”
He continued, ”I think it’s despicable and shameful.”
The alleged stops happened between April and July of this year. Mayor Perkins did admit to being stopped once back in April.
“I was pulled over once in April in downtown for going down a one way street. There was construction on Crocket Street that pointed me toward the one way street and I went down the one way street. And the officer stopped me and I said, ‘Hey, It’s me. I went down the one way’. And they said, ‘Oh, it’s the Mayor’, and they got back in their vehicles,” stated Perkins.
Shortly after the interview aired on KSLA News 12 at 6 p.m., Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond sent a statement to KSLA:
“After these rumors started circulating on the internet, I look thoroughly into these matters. SPD has reviewed records, interviewed officers, reviewed stop data from Caddo 911, reviewed MVS footage. The Mayor says he was pulled over for turning the wrong way down a one way road downtown. But we found nothing to substantiate any of these other allegations. We have also worked diligently to fulfill multiple public record requests pertaining to these supposed incidents.”
