Local legend passes away at 101 years-old

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Retired Colonel, Steven dePyssler, passed away Saturday morning at the age of 101.
Col. dePyssler served nearly 40 years active duty through World War II, the Korean, French Indo-China and Vietnam Wars.
He also held every enlisted and officer rank without ever firing a gun.
After retiring from the Air Force about 40 years ago, Col. dePyssler did not stop there.
He continued working on Barksdale Air Force Base at the Retiree Affairs office, along with helping the Shreveport-Bossier community.
Col. dePyssler put $50,000 of his own money into a trust fund for the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Bossier City and continued raising funds for the home throughout the years.
Throughout his life, dePlysser was honored with numerous rewards including four legion of merit medals.
Col. dePlysser celebrated his 101st birthday on Tuesday, July 21.
