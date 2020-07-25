Hurricane Hanna forms! Isolated showers and storms for the ArkLaTex

Today: a cloudy and gloomy start for some areas this morning with mild temperatures to start the day. Overall, not going to be as bad as it should for this time of year. Highs today will only get into the upper 80s and low 90s. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will pop up mainly along and south of I-20. Northern areas will not see as much rain and chances are much lower. Rain will taper off as we lose daytime heating. Although highs are lower for this time of year, we still have to deal with the humidity.