Hurricane Hanna forms! Isolated showers and storms for the ArkLaTex

First Alert: Hurricane Hanna formed this morning in the Gulf making it the first Hurricane of the season. Hanna is a Category 1 hurricane with winds sustained at 75mph. Further strengthening is expected as it approaches landfall later today along the southern Texas coastline. For us, it will help in creating showers and thunderstorms.
Today: a cloudy and gloomy start for some areas this morning with mild temperatures to start the day. Overall, not going to be as bad as it should for this time of year. Highs today will only get into the upper 80s and low 90s. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will pop up mainly along and south of I-20. Northern areas will not see as much rain and chances are much lower. Rain will taper off as we lose daytime heating. Although highs are lower for this time of year, we still have to deal with the humidity.
Tonight: Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s before falling to the mid 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies.
Sunday: Much of the same story as Saturday. Highs are staying in the upper 80s to low 90s range with an afternoon chance for showers and thunderstorms. Since these will be mostly driven by daytime heating, you can expect most activity to diminish not long after sunset. Heading out in the morning, conditions should remain dry on the way to work or church.
The work week has a particularly good outlook. Below average temperatures are sticking around with daily rain chances as well. Highs will range form the upper 80s to low 90s with southerly winds 5-10mph on Monday.
Tropics: Keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Hanna developed, but we still have Tropical Storm Gonzalo and a disturbance that is likely to develop. Tropical Storm Gonzalo will not impact the ArkLaTex and will weaken to a depression by Sunday morning if not earlier. The disturbance is off the African coast and will likely become our I named stormed sometime next week.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
