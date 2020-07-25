Days left of annual Kroger school supply drive

“Kroger’s Backpack Boosters school supply drive is even more essential this year as families throughout the communities we serve continue to be impacted by the current health crisis. We firmly believe that regardless of a student’s socio-economic environment, no child should go without the tools needed to succeed in the classroom, whether that classroom is located in a school building or virtually from home,” remarked April Martin, corporate affairs manager, Kroger Dallas Division. “The Backpack Boosters school supply drive helps fill the gap and prepare thousands of students in need for the year ahead. Last year we raised more than $550,000 in supplies and donations and hope to exceed that goal this year.”