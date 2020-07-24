Ways to save on school supplies this Fall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Parents find it hard right now, not only deciding if to send kids back to school, but how to afford supplies regardless if they learn virtually.
School starts back for students across the Arklatex in the coming weeks. It's estimated school supplies will cost parents an extra $100 more this year because many of you have to factor in things like laptops, tablets and even internet, if you're doing class work digitally this year.
Here are a few things to remember while planning for your supply run.
Take stock of what you have at home. Some of the supplies you bought last year can be reused. With your kids ended the school year early last spring, some of those supplies were barely used.
Ask a few other moms if they'd be interested in splitting a bulk purchase of supplies. That way you're all saving money. Also make sure and check the dollar store in your area, especially its website. Sometimes they offer bulk shopping and better prices on supplies.
When it comes to buying things like tablets, compare prices before you buy. Do your research to see which stores have the lowest prices on those big purchases. That way you're saving every dollar you can.
Follow your favorite stores on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Often times they it will post upcoming sales and promotions.
Wait it out. In the coming weeks many Arklatex states will have its Sales Tax Holiday Weekend. Arkansas’ starts August 1st and Texas starts August 7th. You can save a lot of money on purchase of $100 or less.
