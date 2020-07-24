Tropical Storm Hanna sends some rain our way

(KSLA) - Tropical Storm Hanna will be moving to the west away from the ArkLaTex, but we will still get some rain from the storm.
This evening may have a couple lingering showers. There will not be as much coverage around as the afternoon, as the rain will be coming to an end after sunset. There will still be plenty of clouds around. It should still be warm in the 80s.
Tonight, I do not expect any rain, but I will not be surprised if one small shower pops up. So, I have a 10% chance of rain. Clouds will persist throughout the night, and it will be a cloudy start to the day Saturday. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s.
Over the weekend, there will be another shot of some rain. It will not be a washout though. Rain chances will be at 40% Saturday, and 30% Sunday. So, if you are planning anything this weekend, Sunday would be the better day to do so. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday.
Monday next week will start off somewhat dry. There may be a couple showers, but not very much. I have only a 20% chance of rain for the day. There will be plenty of clouds around with some sunshine. Temperatures should reach the lower 90s.
As we go through the rest of next week, the rain chances will go back up. There will be plenty of scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. I have those rain chances up to about 30-40%. So, I would have the umbrella with you as you go throughout the day.
Also the tropics remain active. Tropical storm Hanna has formed in the gulf. The storm will continue heading to the west and will have low impacts to the ArkLaTex. Only thing we will see is a little bit of rain, but nothing too significant. Hanna is not expected to become a hurricane.
Tropical storm Gonzalo is continuing to strengthen up. The latest forecast shows Gonzalo will no longer become a hurricane. Instead, it will strengthen up to a strong tropical storm, then will weaken back down. Right now, there is no threat from Gonzalo to the ArkLaTex. We will be watching this storm in case it heads to the gulf or restrengthens.
We are at the time in the season when the activity in the tropics ramps up. The peek of the season is roughly September 10th. Make sure you have a plan in place if anything indeed develops. We will keep you alerted if anything does.
Have a great weekend!
