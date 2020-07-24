Tracking showers and storms from Hanna

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking some unsettled weather that will be moving through the ArkLaTex over the next couple of days. This is tropical moisture that is associated with Tropical Storm Hanna that has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. While the storm is expected to make landfall well off to our south showers and thunderstorms moving in from the south are expected for both your Friday and Saturday across the ArkLaTex. As we look to close out the month of July we are watching for more potential showers and storms as we go through next week as well.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it is probably a good idea to grab an umbrella. We should be able to stay dry during the morning hours, but once we get into the afternoon is when we could see some wet weather flare up across the region. The biggest concern for storms will be across the southern portions of the ArkLaTex, but everyone could need the rain gear today. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to be in the low 90s for the ArkLaTex.
Moving into the weekend, we are tracking another potential round of showers and storms on your Saturday. This again is moisture that would be associated with the circulation of Hanna even though landfall is expected to be several hundred miles away from the region. Sunday could also bring a couple of showers and storms to the ArkLaTex, but the potential for wet weather is higher Saturday. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the low 90s.
As we look ahead to next week and wrapping up the month of July we are tracking more chances for showers throughout the ArkLaTex. The most likely time we could see some unsettled weather move through the region will come Tuesday and Wednesday. But like all the chances for showers and storms over the next week the coverage will scattered throughout the region. Expect high temperatures to be in the low 90s as well as we go through the week.
So make sure you have the rain gear nearby as we keep a close eye on Hanna! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
