Tracking showers and storms from Hanna

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking some unsettled weather that will be moving through the ArkLaTex over the next couple of days. This is tropical moisture that is associated with Tropical Storm Hanna that has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. While the storm is expected to make landfall well off to our south showers and thunderstorms moving in from the south are expected for both your Friday and Saturday across the ArkLaTex. As we look to close out the month of July we are watching for more potential showers and storms as we go through next week as well.