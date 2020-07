Please know that I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Shreveport as City Attorney under your Administration. This experience has allowed me to expand my discipline and utilize my talents in exceptional ways. I have truly grown as an attorney and for that I am grateful. Nevertheless, the time has come for me to return to my first love --- prosecution. I have accepted the charge to continue to serve the people of Caddo Parish as a Special Prosecutor with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.