Salvation Army family store reopening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana will open its family store for a Christmas in July two-day sale.
On Friday, July 24, the thrift store, located at 147 East Stoner Avenue in Shreveport, will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The store will be open on Saturday, July, 25, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
The grand reopening was scheduled for earlier this year on April 1. The opening was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Proceeds from the store benefit local programs, including the Merckle Center of Hope and the Boys & Girls Club.
The store continued to take donations while closed and is now fully stocked.
“We appreciate the generosity of our local community and their willingness to donate to The Salvation Army. Our public sales help to generate proceeds for our local programs, but the store also helps serve clients through our social services programs. Clothing vouchers are redeemed at our family store and items such as furniture are available for families we serve who are transitioning out of homelessness,” says Lieutenant Jamaal Ellis, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.
Masks will be required when shoppers are inside. The capacity will be limited to 50% occupancy.
