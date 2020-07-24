Natchitoches Parish Schools push back start of the school year

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - In an almost unanimous vote, the Natchitoches Parish School Board decided to push back the start of the school year to Monday, August 31.
During their meeting, they discussed how the plan would still allow a two day fall break and provide an orientation week for students. This year’s fall break will run from October 9-12.
The orientation week will help students learn about the Covid-19 prevention procedures and help with adjusting to online learning.
According to Superintendent Grant Eloi, thirty percent of their students have either limited or no access to the internet.
“We plan to put several hot spots in key positions across the parish and give students devices,” says Eloi.
As of now, 2,200 students have signed up for online learning for the school year. If you would like to learn more about signing up for online learning please visit the Natchitoches Parish School Board website.
