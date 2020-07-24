Man dies in Webster Parish crash; impairment suspected

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a crash late Thursday night.
Billy Cobb, 51, of Leesville was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Louisiana State Police Troop G.
Troopers were called before 9 p.m. to a crash on Louisiana Highway 528 near Goodwill Road.
According to a preliminary investigation, Cobb was driving a 2005 Toyota pickup truck west on Highway 528 where he lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the highway.
Off the road, Cobb lost control of the truck and the vehicle began to overturn before striking a tree.
According to a news release, he was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was taken. The crash remains under investigation.
"Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently," reads a news release. "Alcohol, prescription medications, and other drugs have many negative effects on the body that can impair driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences."