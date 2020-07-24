Caddo Schools announce Class of 2020 graduation ceremony on Aug. 1

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools will hold the Class of 2020 commencement exercises Monday, July 27, through Saturday, August 1.
All eleven graduation ceremonies will be held at Independence Stadium. This will be the first time the venue hosts a graduation ceremony.
“The graduating Class of 2020 is certainly a class that has made history and it is only fitting to continue to see this group make history,” said Dr. T. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools, in a news release. “The opportunity to recognize their achievements and honor this great group of seniors has been in the making for some time and we are excited for the opportunity to celebrate them.”
Each graduate can invite four guests due to social distancing guidelines. All guests will need a ticket to enter the stadium. Families received access to a ticket site earlier this week for their free tickets. All tickets will be scanned for entry.
Graduates will be seated six feet apart on the stadium's field.
Attendees must practice social distancing throughout the event and wear masks. Those attending are couraged to arrive at the event in staggered times to limit crowding at entrances, according to a news release.
Congregating before or after the ceremonies will be prohibited.
In the event of inclement weather, families are asked to watch their school’s website as well as Caddo School’s website for any changes in graduation start times.
Weather forecasts may delay morning ceremonies to different times in the day or evening. In that case, evening ceremonies may start earlier to keep graduates and guests safe.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.