Deadly shooting outside Bossier City pawn shop
Image from the scene. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Daffney Dawson | July 24, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 5:04 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Cty Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Cash n’ A Flash pawn shop.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. a state trooper was flagged down in response to a possible shooting.

Officials say two men were engaged in an argument that escalated to a violent encounter. One man produced a handgun before fatally shooting the other individual.

The shooter has been detained and is in police custody at this time.

This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new developments on air and online.

