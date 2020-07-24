Deadly shooting outside Bossier City pawn shop

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Cty Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Cash n’ A Flash pawn shop.
At approximately 3:20 p.m. a state trooper was flagged down in response to a possible shooting.
Officials say two men were engaged in an argument that escalated to a violent encounter. One man produced a handgun before fatally shooting the other individual.
The shooter has been detained and is in police custody at this time.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new developments on air and online.
