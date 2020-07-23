Webster School District addresses parents’ concerns

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Webster Parish School District officials addressed several questions and concerns Tuesday that families have been asking before the start of the new school year.
When it comes to safety on campuses throughout the parish, Superintendent Johnny Rowland said cleaning will be taken very seriously this year. “Custodians will, of course, clean the entire school each day and clean high-contact surface areas and restrooms every hour.”
- All students and staffers will be checked for symptoms of COVID-19 and will have their temperatures checked at the start of each school day.
- Rooms used by sixth-graders through high school seniors will be disinfected in between every class.
- High-touch surface areas will be cleaned hourly.
- Teachers will be supplied their own classroom disinfectant sprayer. Teachers, staffers and students in third grade and up will be required to wear masks to school. Younger students are encouraged to wear masks.
Rowland said each school also will have a designated sick room. “We are still working with Dr. Whyte and Ms. Singh on how we will staff those sick rooms.
“But that is something that has been asked of us because we recognize there are going to be times when students are sick and it may not be COVID-19; it may be other things,” the superintendent continued. “But we understand that, especially with the severity of COVID-19 and where we are now, that students will have to be removed from their static groups and/or classrooms. So there will be somewhere for them to go.”
Cloth masks will be provided; and schools will have extras for those who may forget and leave their masks at home, Rowland said.
When it comes to transportation, state guidelines allow school buses to transport students at 50% capacity as long as the state is in Phase II. That will amount to 30-38 children per bus, depending on the carrying capacity, Rowland said.
“School buses will travel with the windows down for maximum circulation. And students will board the buses in a way where they do not have to pass each other.”
- Students also will have assigned seats on their buses.
- Students in third grade or higher will be required to wear their face masks on the bus and at school.
- Buses will be disinfected after each trip.
Rowland said he has been asked why is a student’s temperature will not be taken on the school bus.
“After much discussion about it, we realize parents have to work and sometimes have to leave their children at the bus stop,” the superintendent explained. “We didn’t want to have a case where a bus driver out there by themselves, them having to deal with that and having no one at the home to take care of the child.”
Webster School District will continue its feeding programs, Rowland said. “We are still going to feed our students. Those at school every day will receive breakfast and lunch.”
But some things will not look the same. “It’s going to look a little different,” the superintendent said.
“You may go to the cafeteria and receive a grab and go. You may eat with your static group or your class that you have been with, depending on the guidelines or how the principals decide that will work,” Rowland said.
“But students will still receive breakfast and lunch. Even those that are at home will have meals available to them. We are still working through the logistics of how that will look, but it ill be available.”
More details about the district’s feeding programs will be provided as the parish gets closer to the beginning of the school year, Rowland said.
Students still will be required to wear school uniforms.
“We understand there has been some frustration when it comes to purchasing school uniforms or accessing school uniforms for various reasons,” Rowland said. “We are still going to require school uniforms to be worn.
“But we want you to know that if you need help in getting uniforms, there are many folks and groups that want to help you. You can contact your school principal or other personnel at your school, us at the district office and we will work to help you with this.”
This is the first year that Webster School District registration has been fully online. So the superintendent is asking for families to work with the School District while they work through some of the technical difficulties.
People are available to help parents at the district office and at schools, Rowland added.
A step-by-step video also is available on the School District’s website and Facebook page.
Webster Parish schools plan on using a hybrid learning model for the first 28 days of school, but there is always a 100% virtual option for students. The hybrid model will have students broken up into Group A and Group B. Students in Group A will attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays, while students in Group B will do virtual learning. Students in Group B will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the students in Group A will do virtual learning. Rowland says Fridays will be an all virtual learning day, but no new material will be taught. Fridays will be used as a day teachers can provide one-on-one lessons with students and will be used as a catch up day. Rowland says for students that do not have internet at their homes, a chrome book will still be provided with a flash drive of the student’s school work. The school work can then be presented to teachers on the days the student attends school. Rowland says the district will work with those families on a case-by-case basis as well if needed.
Rowland says students will have the option to change which learning model they use during the school year if they need to.
“There will be windows of time probably at the end of every nine weeks to where you can make, you can declare what you will like to do,” Rowland said. “You will visit with your school principal, appropriate personnel and then the decision will be made. If there is a circumstance where a student has to move then and now, we will work with them on a case by case basis.”
Rowland says he was asked what virtual learning will look like compared to last year. He says students kindergarten through 5th grade will use Google classroom and can expect live instruction and support with teachers monitoring attendance and progress. With students 6th-12th grade, Edgenuity and Google classroom will be used with core subjects and non-core CTE curriculum addressed. Teachers will also monitor students progress and attendance on a daily basis.
Through CARES Act funding, Webster Parish School District says it is providing all students with chrome books and school supplies. School fees have also been waived this year.
Any family or faculty member is encouraged to contact the district with any questions.
Webster Parish School District’s first day of school is September 1.
