Webster School District addresses parents’ concerns

Webster Parish schools plan on using a hybrid learning model for the first 28 days of school, but there is always a 100% virtual option for students. The hybrid model will have students broken up into Group A and Group B. Students in Group A will attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays, while students in Group B will do virtual learning. Students in Group B will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the students in Group A will do virtual learning. Rowland says Fridays will be an all virtual learning day, but no new material will be taught. Fridays will be used as a day teachers can provide one-on-one lessons with students and will be used as a catch up day. Rowland says for students that do not have internet at their homes, a chrome book will still be provided with a flash drive of the student’s school work. The school work can then be presented to teachers on the days the student attends school. Rowland says the district will work with those families on a case-by-case basis as well if needed.