Gov: Huge increase in daily positive COVID-19 cases, with over 1,000 new cases in last 24 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson announced a huge increase in daily positive COVID-19 cases, with over 1,000 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.
The majority of the new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas come from the following counties:
- Pulaski
- Washington
- Benton
- Sabastian
- Craighead (43)
- Crittenden (41)
Hutchinson started the briefing by saying he reached out to Jason Rapert and his family following the news of his positive COVID-19 condition, admission to hospital.
