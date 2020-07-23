Gov: Huge increase in daily positive COVID-19 cases, with over 1,000 new cases in last 24 hours

This is the largest amount of community COVID-19 cases reported in a single day by Arkansas officials. (Source: Arkansas Department of Health)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

Hutchinson announced a huge increase in daily positive COVID-19 cases, with over 1,000 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

The majority of the new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas come from the following counties:

  • Pulaski
  • Washington
  • Benton
  • Sabastian
  • Craighead (43)
  • Crittenden (41)

Hutchinson started the briefing by saying he reached out to Jason Rapert and his family following the news of his positive COVID-19 condition, admission to hospital.

