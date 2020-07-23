Tracking more sunshine Thursday as well as the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on yet another all important weekend we are watching sunshine, rising temperatures, and of course the tropics. In terms of the first two topics there we are expecting drier conditions and more sunshine for the region as we go through your Thursday. The big story is going to be the tropics as we are now watching two systems in the Atlantic Basin with newly formed Tropical Depression Eight that is forecast to become a Tropical Storm by Friday as it is forecast to make landfall in Texas.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning to start your day most of you should be able to leave the rain gear at home as we are expecting hot and for the most part dry conditions across the ArkLaTex. The exception to the dry conditions would be across the northern tier of the viewing area along I-30 where a few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon should be in the low to mid 90s.
As we head into the weekend we are tracking another potential round of showers due to additional moisture being pushed into the region from what could become Tropical Storm Hanna by Friday. Showers and storms are possible both Friday and Saturday, but the focus will be across the southern portion of the viewing area. Friday and through the weekend you should expect temperatures to be in the low to mid 90s. Looking ahead to next week, while showers and storms could be possible Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures should continue to hangout in the low to mid 90s.
As we turn our focus now to the tropics we are watching two active system very closely. The first is Tropical Depression Eight that has just formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Hanna by Friday when it is expected to make landfall. The big concern with this system is the potential for flooding rain along the Texas coast. Out in the Central Atlantic we have Tropical Storm Gonzalo which is likely to become our first hurricane of the season as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles. In terms of US impacts, we have we over a week to watch this system.
So we will keeping a close eye on what is becoming a much more active tropics! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
