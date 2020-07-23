Tracking more sunshine Thursday as well as the tropics

As we turn our focus now to the tropics we are watching two active system very closely. The first is Tropical Depression Eight that has just formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Hanna by Friday when it is expected to make landfall. The big concern with this system is the potential for flooding rain along the Texas coast. Out in the Central Atlantic we have Tropical Storm Gonzalo which is likely to become our first hurricane of the season as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles. In terms of US impacts, we have we over a week to watch this system.